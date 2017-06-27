If you sometimes wish for the good old days of gaming to return then you could be in luck, because thanks to Nintendo, later on, this year they are launching the Super NES Classic Edition system bringing you all of the fun of the 1990’s with some cool games too, the list is pretty extensive.

These are the titles coming; Contra III: The Alien Wars, Donkey Kong Country, EarthBound, Final Fantasy III, F-ZERO, Kirby Super Star, Kirby’s Dream Course, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Mega Man X, Secret of Mana, Star Fox, Star Fox 2, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Castlevania IV, Super Ghouls’n Ghosts, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Super Punch-Out!!, and Yoshi’s Island.

The golden age of 16-bit gaming returns. Yoshi, Samus, and the Star Fox crew are waiting for you to come and play. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!

For some, this will be gaming heaven and with that extensive list of games available, it is safe to say that there is definitely something there for all tastes and ages. For me, I am going to be spoilt for choice here, but I would probably start with Donkey Kong and then onto Super Mario, where else is there is to go! Nintendo is saying that this games console will be launching at the end of September with a price tag of around $80 in the US, we are not sure about the UK release date or price, but as ever it is likely to be around £80 as we normally get screwed over with the currency conversation from US Dollars to UK Pounds! For more details and to stay in touch with developments head on over to the Super NES Classic Edition page on the Nintendo website.

