Bekla Torch the small multi-timer LED light!

It makes no difference where we live or what sort of gadgets we have if there is no power for some reason you are going to need some light. Of course, there are torches and your smartphone, but sometimes you might just want something that is small and easy to use, this is exactly where the makers of the Bekla Torch are hoping to fit in. This torch is tiny measuring up at 28 mm wide and 11 mm thick, it weighs next to nothing and it powered by a couple of CR2032 lithium coin style batteries that can last for up to a year with an average use of 45 seconds per day, which is not bad going.

Introducing the Bekla Torch – the world’s smallest multi-timer LED light. Compact, bright and versatile, it can be used in various places and situations where you need light. Its 180° wide-angled LED beam, multiple attachment options and four timer settings gives you the flexibility to light up spaces to suit your needs – light up your handbag, wardrobe, drawers, use it as a night light, or even when you’re out camping or fishing.

There you have it, a handy little torch that is there for you in an emergency, with power that lasts and light that is bright enough for you to see exactly what you are doing. You might be thinking that this is going to be pretty expensive, so how much is the Bekla Torch? Well, they are hoping to get this on sale by the end of year with a retail price of around £9, but they are also crowdfunding at the moment and that means a bargain could be had here. Pledge just £8 to the project and you could be getting one the first Bekla Torches off the production line, it’s not a massive saving but then again it is not expensive in the first place. To find out more check out the Bekla Torch on Kickstarter.

