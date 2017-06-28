BT’s finds new use for its payphones!

These days it seems that the only use for the old BT payphone boxes is for tourists to take some cool selfies of themselves and friends, especially if they are the classic red phone boxes. Yet, it seems a waste to just disconnect and take away these devices. With that in mind, BT are offering InLinkUK a new service that will revitalise the classic phone box by offering some essential 21st century services to the public. Rolling out in London there are already a couple of these new units in place, check out the map on the Find An InLink page to see where you can get free Wi-Fi, mobile phone charging, phone calls and a lot more.

InLinkUK from BT is a new communications service that will replace hundreds of BT’s existing payphones with new, ultramodern units, called InLinks, delivering free ultrafast public Wi-Fi and other free premium services including mobile device charging, access to local services and national landline and mobile phone calls. Residents and visitors of London will be able to enjoy InLinks’ services from Summer 2017, with plans for other cities across the UK to benefit from InLinks in the near future.

