The chilling protest of the real Handmaids!

It has to be said that the world created by Margaret Atwood is a chilling place, yet we know that we have seen this kind of thing before around the world and no doubt it could easily happen anywhere in the future if we blindly allow our leaders to take us down this road for our safety and security. There is a line and this vision of a future society has crossed it, with little hope of return.

The real Handmaids are a chilling reminder of a dystopian world where the ruling class live the life of rulers and the rest of the people are nothing to them. If there is one way to get a message across this is it, chilling, scary and to the point! In this case, they are protesting about Trump Care right in front of the Capitol building, in the Republic of Gilead, this would not happen of course.

