Emoji the secret world of the smartphone!

It seems like we cannot live without adding the odd emoji to our messages every now and then, it is just one of things that adds a little bit of humour to our world. However, there is more to emojis than first meets the eye for inside all smartphones there is a secret world known as Textopolis and this is what the new Emoji movie is based on! You will never think of apps in the same way again. The Emoji movie stars T.J. Miller, James Corden, and Anna Faris, it will be in cinemas this August.

The Emoji Movie unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak (Anna Faris).

