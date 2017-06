This is the opening teaser from the UK based game’s developer Jumpship for Somerville, it does not give much away, but it is early days for this game. Basically, the world as we know it, is about to change for the worse and in this game, the object is to survive and build a new world, sounds easy, doesn’t it?

A Sci-Fi Action Adventure that chronicles the lives of key individuals in the wake of a global catastrophe.

