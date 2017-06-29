The table is set in this Annabelle: Creation poster!

This August sees the return of another classic horror character, Annabelle! For some reason, a nun and some of the girls from an orphanage thought that staying with a friendly dollmaker sounded like a good idea. Apparently, they are unaware of the stories and of the dollmakers creation Annabelle.

In “Annabelle: Creation,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

#Annabelle #Dollmaker #AnnabelleCreation #PossessedDoll #ClassicHorror