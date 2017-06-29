This Laptop Sleeve will Charge All Your Devices!

We are lucky these days because of the cool technology that allows us to work online from just about anywhere, post videos or photos immediately on social media, pay for stuff with our smartphones and so on, but the downside to all of this cool stuff is the humble battery, yes it makes no difference how cool your tech is, when that battery runs low you might as well be living in the dark ages.

The good thing is that there are people out there trying to make the charging of our tech gear easier and more straight forward, rather than having to carry a heavy and awkward portable battery pack around. So, today we are looking at the Laer laptop sleeve, sure it says laptop but this is a great idea that will not only charge up the battery in your laptop it will also charge your tablet and smartphones battery too, all at the same time!

Creativity and productivity doesn’t just happen at your desk anymore. Ideas are shaped on the go in airports, classrooms, and coffee shops. When you’re on the move you don’t need to see flashing battery icons and 10% notifications. Now more than ever you need power that moves with you.

Here is what the Laer battery sleeve can do for you, charge on the go, has switchable battery capacity with a USB A charging and USB C power delivery. it offers QI wireless charging and DC charging, control via the app, an adapter for all countries, tracking ability with TrackR, quick charge 3.0, Bluetooth enabled and it will even work with MagSafe, so many features all wrapped up in one small package.

They are looking at getting the Laer laptop sleeve on sale by March next year, but you can back the project now and effectively pre-order one of the first Laer laptop basic sleeves with a 5000 mAh battery pack to be made by pledging just $100, which is about a 33% off the retail price. For more news, details and how to pre-order one of these handy devices check the Indiegogo page.

