Neill Blomkamp and Oats Studios release Firebase!

If you like Volume 1, and want to see Volume 2, the support us through our website http://oatsstudios.com/support.html or alternatively by purchasing the FIREBASE DLC through steam http://store.steampowered.com/app/652

Neill Blomkamp and Oats Studios have just released Firebase, check out the video demo to see if this is something that you might be interested in. Below you can see exactly what you will be getting from Steam!

FIREBASE DLC includes:

HQ 5.1 Video File

HQ Stereo Video File

Concept Art

3D Assets

More to come as we package up content

This latest addition to the Oats Studios collection is mindbending in some ways and a warning in others, imagine being stuck in a game, living it over and over again. Or maybe we are already living like this and have no idea, can somebody press EXIT for me, please!

#NeillBlomkamp #OatsStudios #Firebase #Volume1 #Games