CargoPod the UK’s first autonomous delivery system!

The rise of the self-driving vehicle continues with a new system designed to deliver your shopping coming to the London. The Oxford-based robotics firm Oxbotica has teamed with the online food store Ocado to test out this new delivery system in Greenwich, it is all part of the Gateway project that is hoping to bring innovation into the real world. In this case, it is looking to be a great success with residents taking part in the testing to see how the system will work under real world circumstances. This is just one way that self-driving vehicles will be able to make like easier for us all while cutting down on traffic and emissions at the same time.

Oxbotica: “Last mile delivery is a growing challenge as our cities become denser and more congested. In this new project we are working closely with Ocado Technology to deploy our Selenium autonomy system into a novel last-mile delivery application in Greenwich as a part of the GATEway project. This is truly a UK success story about CCAV and Innovate UK enabling a young British company to become established and to be able to demonstrate mature world-class technology capabilities within a real-life dense urban environment.”, Graeme Smith, CEO of Oxbotica

