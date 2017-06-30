The Cult of Chucky is coming!

Fans of the world’s most demonic doll are in for another blood-spattered treat as Chucky continues his reign of terror behind the locked doors of an insane asylum in Cult of Chucky, coming to Blu-ray™, DVD, Digital and On Demand on October 3, 2017, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The most terrifying unrated chapter yet of the Child’s Play saga reunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner with the iconic cast in a twisted tale of terror that will outstrip audiences’ wildest expectations.