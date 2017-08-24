The Domestics Series from Samsung Home Appliances!

Posted on By David Allen

Feast your eyes on this sneak peek at a brand-new, six-part comedy series, starring Katherine Ryan as a wannabe domestic goddess and Joel Dommett, her hapless kitchen sidekick. When Katherine’s not trying to run Joel over with a robot vacuum cleaner, her habit of stuffing cupboards with Tupperware and carefree dishwasher loading sends Joel into a frenzy of activity. From rearranging her fridge to passionately demonstrating his unique approach to cooking, it’s all punctuated with a flurry of pantomime puns.

