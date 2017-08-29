Jon Snow! The traitor! The plotter!

Kit Harington will star as Robert Catesby (the 30 year-old Warwickshire gentleman who was the driving force behind the gunpowder plot), alongside Peter Mullan as Father Garnet, Mark Gatiss as the Spymaster Robert Cecil, and Liv Tyler as Ann Vaux. They are joined by Edward Holcroft (Kingsman) as Thomas Wintour, Catesby’s friend and co-conspirator, with Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch) as Sir William Wade, Lieutenant of The Tower and Cecil’s right-hand man. Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) takes on the role of Guy Fawkes.