How Technology is Changing the Casino Business

The very first online casino appeared all the way back in 1994, courtesy of industry-leading software providers Microgaming. In some ways that first online casino was like a sailing ship of the middle ages, setting sail for the horizons, little realising what new worlds they would discover. Because that rudimentary online casino – which very few people knew about or had the ability to access – was the first step on the road to the proliferation of online casinos which exist today. Now the tide is turning in favour of online casinos versus traditional land based casinos, with the latter suffering at the hands of technology.

Best estimates put the amount of legitimate online casinos currently operating at somewhere around the 2,000 mark, although it is difficult to obtain precise figures. While more and more people are familiar with playing casino games online, and the industry has evolved into a multi-billion dollar enterprise, we are nowhere near the peak of online gaming yet. That is because technology is still evolving, and the online casino gaming industry is evolving along with it.

One of the great technological leaps to have a huge impact on the casino industry was the advances made in smartphone technology. It is estimated that more than 164 million worldwide will be using their phones to gamble by next year, and that number is only set to rise in future. The reason for this is a combination of factors, but primarily the increased access to wi-fi added to the affordability of later generations of phone. This has contributed greatly to the spread of online casino play away from the traditional gaming centres of Europe and Asia into territories such as South America and Africa. Online casinos are very aware of this fact, and any of the best mobile casinos worthy of the name will offer a varied portfolio of online casino games to its clients.

The shift away from land based casinos and towards online casinos is motivated by other factors apart from the increasing ubiquity of the smartphone. Whereas a trip to a land based casino can be seen as a formal occasion, and one which demands an investment of time in order to experience it, the online casino is one which can be enjoyed for a few minutes from the comfort of home or on the road. Companies like bet365, William Hill, Benson and 888 Casino are focused on enticing more players away from brick and mortar casinos to the online variety. One way which technology has aided them in this task is demonstrated by the exponential growth in popularity of live dealer casino gaming.

There remains a constituent of gambler who is inherently suspicious of the notion of online casino gambling. Some people just don’t trust casinos in general, and online casinos in particular, imagining that games which are decided by random number generators are likely to be fixed in favour of the house. Ironically, many online casino games are far more favourable to the player than their land based equivalent. For example, online slots generally have more favourable returns to player than slot machines, and you will have a greater choice of good value traditional table games in an online environment where space and paying dealers is not a concern. However, that mistrust in online casinos remains, but live dealer casinos have gone a way to fixing that.

The first live dealer casino arrived courtesy of Playtech in 2004. Of course this was a time of dodgy internet connections and smartphones were still far from popular. However, the same technologies which helped the boom in online gaming in general also came into play here. Live dealer casinos allow you to watch a live feed of a real-life dealer in a remote location, and to place bets using chip technology which links the physical cards to the animated cards and table on your screen. This combines the ease and accessibility of the online gaming experience, with the authentic feel of a regular casino. It also assuages the doubts of those who want to see the roulette wheel spinning and the cards being dealt for real.

The future for online casino gaming is unclear, but we know that technology will have a major influence. Virtual reality is a hot issue at the moment, and one which many believe will shape the future of gaming. The merging of casino gaming, video gaming and social media may well be down the track as well. All that’s for the future, but for now casino gaming is still riding the crest of a wave.