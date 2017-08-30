Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Trailer

Posted on By David Allen

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is an anthology series of ten, epic standalone episodes, each set in a different and unique world. Each episode is inspired by one of Philip K. Dick’s renowned short stories and has been adapted by an exciting list of leading British and American writers and directors. The series also features an all-star cast who head up this thrilling, audacious and emotional journey into the far reaches of imagination.

#PhilipKDicks #Electric #Dreams #Trailer #PhilipKDicksElectricDreams #ElectricDreams #Anthology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.