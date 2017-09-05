The Limehouse Golem! Lizzie Being Sent to Hang!

Posted on By David Allen

The whimsical thespian performs a monologue, informing his dedicated audience of the ghastly fate of a young woman who had once adorned this very stage, his dear friend Elizabeth Cree; for the beguiling songstress is facing up to her forthcoming death by hanging, having been accused of murdering her husband John Cree. Lizzie’s death seems inevitable until Detective Inspector John Kildare is assigned to the case of the Limehouse Golem – a nefarious, calculating serial killer, murdering innocent, unconnected victims, leaving behind barely identifiable corpses – and his distinctive signature in blood.

