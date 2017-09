We’ve got a new look at Star Wars Rebels’ final season in the form of a spectacular trailer. It’s a densely-packed three minutes, providing a pretty good idea of the tone we can expect as the story of Rebels comes to a close. There’s Mandalorian action, Rukh taking on Hera, and some Big Wolves. But five things, in particular, stand out and have me pondering what’s in store for the Ghost crew.