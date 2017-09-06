Lets get smuggling with GTA Online

Smugglers’ Run delivers a massive range of new, customizable aircraft perfect for any mission along with expansive new aircraft hangars in which to stash your fleet of fantastic flying machines. These new properties are also the HQ from which you manage your smuggling business – guided by Nervous Ron and assisted by Charlie, your new mechanic, who’ll take care of your collection of exotic aircraft.
