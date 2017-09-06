Jon Snow joins the Dolce & Gabbana family

Posted on By David Allen

In a vibrant, open-air market on the streets of Naples, Kit Harington feels at home surrounded by families, performers and food vendors. In this energetic and playful mood, he shares a smile, a few dance steps, and some pizza with Neapolitans carried away by the festive atmosphere. In keeping with Dolce&Gabbana’s authenticity, the new documentary-style film for The One for Men was captured by Matteo Garrone, with a hand-held camera.

#JonSnow #GamesofThrones #DolceGabbana #KitHarington #Naples #TheOneForMen #MatteoGarrone #GoT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.