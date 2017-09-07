Suburbicon the idyllic suburban community

‘Suburbicon’ is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. Directed by George Clooney, and written by George Clooney, Grant Heslov and the Coen Brothers, Suburbicon is this Autumn’s much-anticipated dark comedy, with a fantastic cast also including Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac and newcomer Noah Jupe.