Lowe’s Instagram Stories Campaign

DIY projects are an opportunity for creativity to shine, and Lowe’s partnered with BBDO and Facebook’s Creative Shop to showcase their ability to help consumers think outside the box with even the smallest spaces. Born out of a recent Facebook Creative Hackathon (more info below), the Lowe’s campaign taps the narrow spaces of Instagram Stories as a platform to show transformations in other similar, micro spaces — using the exact ratios of Instagram Stories to flip an alcove to a kid’s nook, a pantry to a coffee bar, and a closet to bike storage.