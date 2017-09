Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri is a 2017 film written and directed by Martin McDonagh. It stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, John Hawkes, and Peter Dinklage. It has been selected to be screened in the main competition section of the 74th Venice International Film Festival. The film will be released by Fox Searchlight Pictures on November 10th, 2017.

#ThreeBillboards #Police #Crime #Advertising #SmallTown #Arrests #Murder #Mother #Daughter #Killer