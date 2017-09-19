First Glimpse at Good Omens!

Here's your first look at David Tennant and @michaelsheen in #GoodOmens. Coming soon to @BBCTwo. ?? https://t.co/JWONJHtItJ pic.twitter.com/5gzea7kIVs
— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) September 18, 2017
Commenting on the start of production, Gaiman says: “People have fallen in love with an angel and a demon in a book by Terry Pratchett and me, and they have been excited and nervous to see how they would appear on screen – and I was probably the most nervous and excited of all. This is a first look. Michael Sheen is the best and finest of bookseller angels, David Tennant the coolest and most delightful of demons. Together they are one hell of a double act (or do I mean one made in Heaven?)”
