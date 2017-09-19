Lara Croft new Tomb Raider images!

Posted on

Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone.

Tomb Raider stars Alicia Vikander, Hannah John-Kamen, and Walton Goggins, it will be in cinemas March 2018.

