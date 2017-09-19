Red Dwarf XII teaser video!

A man. A hologram. A cat. With this nifty set-up, a cosmic comedy was born. Red Dwarf XII is the twelfth series of the legendary sci-fi comedy, once again written and directed by the show’s co-creator Doug Naylor. The original cast of Chris Barrie (Rimmer), Craig Charles (Lister), Danny John-Jules (Cat) and Robert Llewellyn (Kryten) are back for six brand new episodes recorded in front of a live studio audience at Pinewood Studios. Featuring a whole host of star guests, smart sci-fi and ingenious comedy, Red Dwarf XII returns to Dave exclusively in the autumn.