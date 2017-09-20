Star Trek: Discovery first titles!

The Star Trek event that we have been waiting for is almost upon us and here are the titles for the first four episodes.

Episode 1: The Vulcan Hello

Episode 2: Battle at the Binary Stars

Episode 3: Context Is for Kings

Episode 4: The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns 50 years after it first premiered, with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. Star Trek: Discovery premieres September 24 on CBS

#startrek #discovery #startrekdiscovery #ussdiscovery #newseries #vulcans #mirrormirror #startrektvseries