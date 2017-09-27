This is Star Wars Battlefront 2

Access to play *Star Wars* **Battlefront II on November 14—a 3-day head start
Upgraded versions of all 4 trooper classes (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist)
4 epic ability upgrades—one for each trooper class
Instant weapon unlocks and weapon modifications for each trooper class
Exclusive Kylo Ren– and Rey-themed looks, inspired by *Star Wars™* **: *The Last Jedi™*
Epic ability modifiers for Kylo Ren and Rey
An epic ability modifier for the Millennium Falcon

