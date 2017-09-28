How smart will your city be in the future?

There are a few smart cities around the world that offer visitors and residents access to the latest technology. Yet as with all things, eventually all cities will become smart cities and when that time comes what will your city be offering? The graphic below offers you some cool smart city predictions, just enter the name of your city to find out more!

By 2020 Uber will trial flying on demand taxis in Dallas and Dubai. By 2023, they aim to be transporting paying passengers.

By 2040 AI will be built into buildings, letting you talk to the buildings and ask them for temperature and lighting adjustments.

By 2050 take-aways will be delivered by drones, replacing motorbikes and cars.

By 2060 cargo will travel through hyperloop in smart containers that know their contents and destinations.

