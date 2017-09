The all-new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive. Coming Spring 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

#RedDeadRedemption #Western #ArthurMorgan #VanDerLindeGang #NewGame #RedDeadRedemption2 #EAGames #Cowboys