Arrow Official Season 6 Trailer

Posted on By David Allen

After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the South China Sea. Oliver returned home to Starling City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. To do this, he created the persona of The Arrow and allied himself with former military man John Diggle, computer-science expert Felicity Smoak, lawyer-turned-vigilante Laurel Lance, billionaire inventor Ray Palmer, and his sister Thea Queen.

