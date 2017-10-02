The cost of gaming!

Posted on By David Allen

When it comes to games, we all know that it costs a lot of money to develop a good game, but at the same time, there is a lot of money to be made from a successful game. So when it comes to doing the maths how do the figures weigh up? This graphic ranks the most popular franchises by how much gamers are willing to invest in it.




See infographic here(via netentstalker.com).

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

#gamers #games #developers #costs #design #money #consoles #franchises #invest #gaming #newgames #coolgames

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.