Be prepared for the apocalypse!

Posted on By David Allen

When the apocalypse arrives only those who are prepared will stand a good chance of surviving. Obviously, you are going to need some weapons, secure accommodation and plenty of food. The food part is easy with this Thrive pack from Costco, it gives you a years supply of food for four people for just $4,000! Or fours years food for one do the maths! Each pack contains Grains, Fruits, Veggies, Proteins, Dairy, and Baking. It will last for up to 25 years and it will provide you with a total of 31,500 servings.

Comprehensive food supply for up to 12 months for 4 people
31,500 total servings
378 #10 Cans (63 cases total)
Shipment arrives on a pallet that is black-wrapped for security and privacy
1,300 calories per day average
All freeze dried foods have a shelf life of up to 25 years
Excellent selection of Grains, Fruits, Veggies and other essentials

