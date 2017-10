This trailer contains: Time travel, dance battles, Josh Hutcherson, and herpes. From Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, all episodes of Future Man premiere Nov. 14, only on Hulu. Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

