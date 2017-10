From Kanto to Alola and everything in between! For over 20 years, the adventures of Ash, a young Trainer from Pallet Town, and his best friend Pikachu have been captivating audiences around the world. Experience the adventure that started it all in Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!, in theaters November 5 and 6. Here’s your first look at the full theatrical trailer!

#Pokemon #PokemonGo #PokemonTheMovie #IChooseYou #Kanto #Alola #Ash #PalletTown #Pikachu #Game #MobileGame