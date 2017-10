The Dark is: A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers. Their search for a culprit unearths a small town’s sins and secrets. The disappearance of two kids in the German small-town of Winden opens abysses that turn the concept of time on its head. The question is not who has kidnapped the children…but when. Starring: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel

#Dark #TheDark #NetflixDark #Kidnapped #Time #TimeTravel #Where #When #Horror #Germany #Netflix #SmallTown