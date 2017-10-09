Gamers will love this Arcade Sofa

If you are a gamer then you know that being comfortable is essential to have the winning edge. This arcade game style sofa is cool and classic, offering the user comfort and a choice of designs to suit their gaming style. Each sofa measures up at around 125 cm x 110 cm x 150 cm, weighs in at 55 kilos and is made from recycled wood, steel & velvet. There are twenty cool designs to choose from that will take you right back to the 90’s. They are entirely handmade and handcrafted in Paris, France, we do not have a costing on these at the moment, but we will be keeping an eye out for any price announcements from Harow.

In the early 1990s, the arcades experienced a major resurgence with the 1991 release of Capcom’s Street Fighter II, which popularized competitive fighting games and revived the arcade industry to a level of popularity not seen since the days of Pac-Man, setting off a renaissance for the arcade game industry in the early 1990s. Its success led to a wave of other popular games which mostly were in the fighting genre, such as Pit-Fighter (1990) by Atari, Mortal Kombat by Midway Games, Fatal Fury: King of Fighters (1992) by SNK, Virtua Fighter (1993) by SEGA, Killer Instinct (1994) by Rare, and The King of Fighters (1994–2005) by SNK. In 1993, Electronic Games noted that when “historians look back at the world of coin-op during the early 1990s, one of the defining highlights of the video game art form will undoubtedly focus on fighting/martial arts themes” which it described as “the backbone of the industry” at the time.

