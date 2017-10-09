Say Goodbye to AOL Instant Messenger

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

On the 15th December, it will be time to wave goodbye to the trusty old AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) for anyone who started using the internet in the early years AOL might have been your messenger of choice. But now this journey is coming to an end. AIM will close at the end of the year and despite its popularity in the past, the future will be AIM free, can you handle it?

If you were a 90’s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was a huge part of your life. You likely remember the CD, your first screen name, your carefully curated away messages, and how you organized your buddy lists. Right now you might be reminiscing about how you had to compete for time on the home computer in order to chat with friends outside of school. You might also remember how characters throughout pop culture from “You’ve Got Mail” to “Sex and the City” used AIM to help navigate their relationships. In the late 1990’s, the world had never seen anything like it. And it captivated all of us.

