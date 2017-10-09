The X-Files will reopen soon

Posted on By David Allen

The secret lies in the X-FILES folder. Find out the truth when the X-FILES returns all-new in 2018 on FOX. The all-new 10-episode instalment once again will be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The event series will air during the 2017-2018 season.

#XFiles #Mulder #Scully #FBI #FoxMulder #DanaScully #Conspiracy #Aliens #UFO #Invasion #Hybrids #Wipeout #HumanRace #AlienInvasion #Governments

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.