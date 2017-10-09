The X-Files will reopen soon

The secret lies in the X-FILES folder. Find out the truth when the X-FILES returns all-new in 2018 on FOX. The all-new 10-episode instalment once again will be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The event series will air during the 2017-2018 season.

#XFiles #Mulder #Scully #FBI #FoxMulder #DanaScully #Conspiracy #Aliens #UFO #Invasion #Hybrids #Wipeout #HumanRace #AlienInvasion #Governments