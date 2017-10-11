The future is Beyond Skyline

Posted on By David Allen

The planet has been invaded by aliens and the population is being shipped off for who knows what reason! A last-ditch attempt by a detective to save his son results in an alien spaceship crashing on Earth. In order to survive, take the planet back and save his son, alliances must be forged and a plan of action must be created. The movie stars Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic, Callan Mulvey, Iko Uwais, Yayan Ruhian, Betty Gabriel and Antonio Fargas.

When the population of Los Angeles is vacuumed off the face of the earth, Detective Mark Corley (Frank Grillo) storms his way onto an alien ship to rescue his estranged son. But after crashing the ship in Southeast Asia, he must forge an alliance with a band of survivors to discover the key to saving his son and taking back the planet once and for all.

