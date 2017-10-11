You may think that board games are a thing of the past, yet you and your friends or family could be enjoying board game classics, such as Snakes & Ladders, Draughts and Chess in your home on the floor. Hillarys the interior specialist has come up with the Board Game Carpet that comes to life with the help of a smartphone app to become the home entertainment centrepiece. Of course, this is just an idea, but just imagine your carpet lighting up with the help of LED’s and your smartphone as the controller.

Tanya Irons, spokesperson for www.hillarys.co.uk, said: “Playing on a bigger scale promises gamers a chance to feel more involved in the action as it unfolds around them. Whether they’re playing with their family and friends, or they’re playing in a multiplayer functionality with gamers around the world, this brings new life to board games and will definitely get everyone involved. And the best bit; with LED boards, counters and dice, you’ll never need to worry about losing a crucial piece again.”

Hillarys are hoping to make the gamers dream into a reality with the help of designers and technology experts on board in order to make it work. It does not sound easy getting a layer of LED’s to work through the carpet fabric or to make it strong enough to withstand being walked on. Yet, that was probably said about most things that we take for granted these days.

