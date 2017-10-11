Let’s take a trip to Castle Rock

Castle Rock is a small town in Maine that appears to be nice, but is there a hidden secret to this place? Based on the works of Stephen King and produced by JJ Abrahms Bad Robot, the series will star Melanie Lynskey, Andre Holland, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Glenn & Terry O’Quinn and will be available on Hulu.

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.