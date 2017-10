The GT-R /C was engineered in the UK by JLB Design Ltd., using a standard-spec 542 bhp V6-powered 2011 R35 – the same year Jann Mardenborough won the GT Academy. On Mardenborough’s fastest lap (1:17:47), the GT-R /C averaged 76 mph/122 kph and reached a top speed of 131 mph/211 kph – the ‘driven’ average for the 1.6 mile/2.6 km loop circuit is around 83 mph/134 kph.