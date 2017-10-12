Paper plane flight over San Diego

Happy Taco Tuesday people. Today S.S. Beeftacos takes flight over sunny San Diego, careening through construction sites and nearly landing in a dumpster. There were no survivors. (Also since people are sending me death threats about littering I want to be clear that I always go get the plane afterwards… and I even spent a couple hours cleaning trash off the streets around my apartment this morning to be extra proactive. SO calm down, grab a taco, and enjoy the flight)