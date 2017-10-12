Paper plane flight over San Diego

Posted on By David Allen

Happy Taco Tuesday people. Today S.S. Beeftacos takes flight over sunny San Diego, careening through construction sites and nearly landing in a dumpster. There were no survivors. (Also since people are sending me death threats about littering I want to be clear that I always go get the plane afterwards… and I even spent a couple hours cleaning trash off the streets around my apartment this morning to be extra proactive. SO calm down, grab a taco, and enjoy the flight)

#PaperPlane #Paper #Plane #SanDiego #SSBeefTacos #Street #Flight #Litter #FoldingPaper #Apartment #Littering #Trash

