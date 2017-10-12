Polaroid’s original OneStep is back, almost!

That classic Polaroid instant camera is coming back with some orginal features. It uses the same type of film that produces the classic photograph that we have come to love, but it will cost you £14.99 for eight photos, which was always the downside to using a Polaroid camera. The OneStep camera itself can be pre-order online for £109.99 and should be available very soon.

The OneStep 2 is an analog instant camera for the modern era, blending classic design with contemporary style. It’s inspired by Polaroid’s original OneStep, but updated to create a simple, easy-to-use instant camera that works straight out of the box. It’s got a high quality lens and a powerful flash to give you great photos every time, and its long-lasting rechargeable battery means you’ll always be ready to shoot, whether you’re on a brief excursion or a journey round the world.

#Polaroid #Camera #InstantCamera #PolaroidOnestep #PolaroidOnestep2 #PolaroidFilm #PolaroidInstantCamera #ColourFilm #BlackandWhiteFilm