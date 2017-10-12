Samsungs Powerbot uses the force to clean

Posted on By David Allen

Let them do your dirty work. The latest POWERbot is a tribute to the galaxy of Star Wars. It’s smart enough to steer itself through your space, handle any terrain, avoid unexpected traps and make quick decisions. Most importantly, it answers to you. Limited Edition Darth VaderTM and StormtrooperTM POWERbots are now available. Enlist one to help you with your next cleaning mission.

