Thor and Hulk the dream team or not!

Following the events of the Avengers: Age of Ultron we have seen nothing of Thor and Hulk, where have they been and what have they been doing. They were nowhere to be seen in Captain America: Civil War, yet in this clip for Thor: Ragnarok the two friends meet again. Thor tries to calm the situation with a bit of banter, but it seems like Hulk is not too pleased to see him, where is the Black Widow when you need her? You can catch up with all the action when the movie is released at the beginning of November.

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki.

