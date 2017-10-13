Cats replaced by the Qoobo

Anyone who loves cats will know that there are great reasons to have one at home and there is a downside to owning a cat too. The good points are that they are the boss and you are their pet, the downside is that some cats are evil and are planning to take over your world. However, Qoobo is a cat that is all good, you have the therapeutic effects of stroking it and with no downside at all.

Qoobo is a therapeutic robot in the form of a cushion with a tail. When caressed, it waves gently. When rubbed, it swings playfully. And, it occasionally wags just to say hello. It’s a comforting communication that warms your heart the way animals do. Begin your “tail therapy” today and wrap yourself with fuzzy love.

The Qoobo however is a robot, and while this machine has taken the evil out of the cat, nobody is asking about the evil within the robot! But that is another story. The Qoobo is currently in its concept stages, but you can see that this is going to be hit with many people. There are no indications from the designers as to how much the Qoobo will cost or when it will be available, but it would make the purfect gift for cat fans.

#Qoobo #Cat #Pet #Cats #Robot #RobotCat #Machine #HomeCat #PetOwners #CatLovers #Kitty #Fur #Tail #LoyalFriends #Moggy #PetCare