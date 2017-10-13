Can you handle this giant breakfast burger?

You know how it is, some mornings deserve something special for breakfast, so for the cereal for once and make yourself a breakfast sandwich, well ok go on then, make a giant breakfast sandwich, you know you want to. This masterpiece from Healthy Junk Food looks easy enough, but do you really deserve it? So you do, well can you handle it then?

One breakfast sandwich is never enough… unless you make one giant one. We’ve had on our list a giant breakfast sandwich for a long time and we noticed a video on facebook showcasing a quick and easy way to make it. So like we normally do, we had to test it out to see if it works. So this recipe was inspired from that and it is definitely was just that. Stay tuned for more derivatives of this in the future!

#Burger #Breakfast #Sandwich #BreakfastBurger #GiantBreakfastBurger #HealthyJunkFood #Food #GoLarge #MakeYourOwn #BigBurgers