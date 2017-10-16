Counter Strike Dust II Map Update!

Posted on By David Allen

Perhaps the quintessential CS:GO map, Dust II has been a classic since its original release. The map captures the essence of CS and in this new release we wanted to honor its pure form while buffing away the jagged edges. Our goals for the map updates were: Improve player readability throughout the map. Refine movement around the world including cover. Upgrade the visuals to be in line with modern maps.

Dust II is now available in the beta branch you can check it out here. This is a step back in time to a classic game map, but this time there are some slight differences. On the page you can see the images before and after, the details are amazing.

