Drifters Head To Sweet Virginia!

Sweet Virginia will be opening in theatres and VOD from November 17th and it will be starring Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots & Rosemarie DeWitt.

A mysterious stranger sends shockwaves through a close-knit community in this nerve-jangling slice of raw suspense. In the wake of a triple murder that leaves the residents of a remote Alaskan outpost on edge, tightly wound drifter Elwood (Christopher Abbott) checks into a motel run by Sam (Jon Bernthal), a former rodeo champion whose imposing physical presence conceals a troubled soul. Bound together by their outsider status, the two men strike up an uneasy friendship—a dangerous association that will set off a new wave of violence and unleash Sam’s darkest demons.