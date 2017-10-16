Drifters Head To Sweet Virginia!

Posted on By David Allen

Sweet Virginia will be opening in theatres and VOD from November 17th and it will be starring Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots & Rosemarie DeWitt.

A mysterious stranger sends shockwaves through a close-knit community in this nerve-jangling slice of raw suspense. In the wake of a triple murder that leaves the residents of a remote Alaskan outpost on edge, tightly wound drifter Elwood (Christopher Abbott) checks into a motel run by Sam (Jon Bernthal), a former rodeo champion whose imposing physical presence conceals a troubled soul. Bound together by their outsider status, the two men strike up an uneasy friendship—a dangerous association that will set off a new wave of violence and unleash Sam’s darkest demons.

#SweetVirginia #Drifters #Strangers #Murder #Community #Alaska #Rodeo #Friends #Motel #Outsiders #Residents #CloseKnitCommunity

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.